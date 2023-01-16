VirtualMeta Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.81 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $17,080.33 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00433976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.98 or 0.30461938 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.57 or 0.00762471 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00207082 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,005.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

