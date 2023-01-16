Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $22.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

VIRT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.04. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $58,287,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,327,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after buying an additional 1,112,837 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 558,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after purchasing an additional 554,953 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

