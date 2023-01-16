Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VRAX)

Virax Biolabs Group’s (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 17th. Virax Biolabs Group had issued 1,350,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $6,750,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of VRAX opened at $0.74 on Monday. Virax Biolabs Group has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Virax Biolabs Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products.

