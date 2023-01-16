Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up about 0.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Vipshop Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

