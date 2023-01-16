Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 802,095 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,095 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.14% of MKS Instruments worth $282,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $100.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $180.70.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

