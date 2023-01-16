Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 708,397 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708,397 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.78% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $311,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $74.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

