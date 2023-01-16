Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 532,591 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Leidos comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of Leidos worth $388,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,472,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Leidos by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,052,000 after acquiring an additional 247,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.