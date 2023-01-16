Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,440 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.13% of Alaska Air Group worth $253,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 490.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of ALK opened at $50.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

