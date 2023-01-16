Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $227,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,186,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 52.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,481,000 after purchasing an additional 640,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,607,000 after buying an additional 444,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 541,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after buying an additional 427,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DXC opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

