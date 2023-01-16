Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $246.74 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 469,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Aptiv worth $246,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $101.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $156.37.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,901,791. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

