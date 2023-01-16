Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $270,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,486,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after buying an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Mizuho began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:COO opened at $350.39 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

