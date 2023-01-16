Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 70,908 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,908 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.35% of Packaging Co. of America worth $352,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.22.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

