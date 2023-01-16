Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 642,310 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.88% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $433,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $40,348,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $155.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

