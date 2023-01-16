Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.93.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.75. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,804 shares of company stock worth $803,713. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

