Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 363.9% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vext Science Price Performance

Shares of VEXTF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.21. 5,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,711. Vext Science has a 52 week low of 0.14 and a 52 week high of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Vext Science in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

