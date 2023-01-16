Verge (XVG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.68 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Verge has a market cap of $47.73 million and $1.68 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,142.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00406821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00791159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00103299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00585638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00209717 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,060,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.