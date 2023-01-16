Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.11 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $31.75 million and $5.11 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001019 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.