Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vaso Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VASO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

