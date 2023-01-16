Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 2,531.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vantiva Price Performance

Shares of TCLRY stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Vantiva has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

About Vantiva

Vantiva SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technicolor Creative Studios, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

