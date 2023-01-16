Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 2,531.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of TCLRY stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Vantiva has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.
