Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target Raised to €32.00

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €26.00 ($27.96) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VTWRF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vantage Towers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.63.

Vantage Towers Stock

Shares of VTWRF stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

