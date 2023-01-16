Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

