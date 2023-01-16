Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Stephens Inc. AR’s Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $124,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $200.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.08 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $235.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

