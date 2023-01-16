Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the December 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $181.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,400. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1 year low of $158.95 and a 1 year high of $213.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

