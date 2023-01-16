Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.69. 11,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,289. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $244.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

