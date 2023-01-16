Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.58. 24,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

