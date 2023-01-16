Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Yale University grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,607,000 after buying an additional 2,064,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.14. 400,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,505,878. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

