Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 204.7% in January

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 204.7% from the December 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,877,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.