Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 204.7% in January

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 204.7% from the December 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VWOB traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $75.50.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund
