VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 848,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,072,726 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,378,090. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.