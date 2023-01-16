VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $25.05. 13,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

