Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Valero Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.13. 115,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,222. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

