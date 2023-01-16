USD Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.86 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $43.86 billion and $2.92 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003190 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00434420 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,460.13 or 0.30491950 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00756572 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,853,641,735 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
