Unizen Price Hits $0.0944 on Top Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

