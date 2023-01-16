United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.9 %

UCBI stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.03. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

