Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Umicore Stock Performance

UMICY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. Umicore has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umicore from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Further Reading

