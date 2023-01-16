Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,435,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS UATG traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,456. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
