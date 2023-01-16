Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,435,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS UATG traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,456. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

