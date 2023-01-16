UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $1.86 on Top Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. UMA has a total market cap of $128.52 million and $8.57 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00008836 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00431837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,390.18 or 0.30322835 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00760375 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

