UMA (UMA) One Day Volume Tops $20.55 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, UMA has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $130.86 million and $20.55 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00008977 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 255% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00433893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.73 or 0.30456095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00751969 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

