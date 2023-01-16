UBS Group Lowers UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

UPMMY stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

