UBS Group Lowers Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 720 ($8.77) to GBX 750 ($9.14) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.17) to GBX 840 ($10.23) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.59) to GBX 748 ($9.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.22) to GBX 775 ($9.44) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $667.57.

Beazley Stock Up 3.2 %

Beazley stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

