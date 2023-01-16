U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,771 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 160,290 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.67% of U.S. Silica worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 167,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.66. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLCA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.