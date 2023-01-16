TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $118.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 770.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of TRX Gold worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.