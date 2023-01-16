Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) & Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Head to Head Analysis

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Trevi Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 214.89%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Trevi Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54% Trevi Therapeutics N/A -65.00% -46.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Trevi Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 7.71 -$18.79 million N/A N/A Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.94 million ($0.78) -3.36

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

