Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the December 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTTRF shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Treatt in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.28) to GBX 780 ($9.50) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of TTTRF stock remained flat at 6.34 during midday trading on Monday. Treatt has a 52 week low of 6.09 and a 52 week high of 6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 6.34.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

