TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TANNZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 alerts:

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.