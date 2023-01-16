Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.94 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00010992 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.94 billion and approximately $33.45 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.25596647 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $41,380,974.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

