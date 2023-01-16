Tokocrypto (TKO) One Day Volume Tops $2.79 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $139.33 million and $2.79 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

