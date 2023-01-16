Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TRI traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $117.80. 43,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,989. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $118.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.