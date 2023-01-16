ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 192.2% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ThermoGenesis Stock Up 22.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ THMO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. 5,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,533. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $47.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($3.15). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 102.61% and a negative return on equity of 290.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ThermoGenesis
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
