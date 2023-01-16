ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 192.2% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ThermoGenesis Stock Up 22.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ THMO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. 5,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,533. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $47.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($3.15). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 102.61% and a negative return on equity of 290.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ThermoGenesis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Articles

