The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Cim LLC’s Largest Position

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5,130.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 615,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 603,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 829.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,644,000 after buying an additional 592,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $133.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,467. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.14.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,729 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,452. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

About Progressive



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

