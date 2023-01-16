The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF) Short Interest Update

The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Planting Hope Price Performance

MYLKF stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.37. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,960. Planting Hope has a 52-week low of 0.07 and a 52-week high of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.44.

Get Planting Hope alerts:

Planting Hope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Planting Hope Company, Inc produces health-based foods and snacks in the United States and Canada. It develops, launches, and scales nutritious consumer packaged foods and beverages. The company provides sesamemilk under the Hope & Sesame name; veggie chips under the Mozaics name; and nutritious plant-based snack products under the Veggicopia name.

Receive News & Ratings for Planting Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planting Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.